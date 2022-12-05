EU experts raise concerns over funding to front groups linked to Muslim Brotherhood

Brussels [Belgium], December 5 (ANI): Brussels-based think tank South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF) last week held a webinar titled 'The West, a New Haven for the 'Muslim Brotherhood's Planetary Nebula'?'

The conversation included a Member of the European Parliament (EPP, Czechia) Tomas Zdechovsky and the Egyptian-American author and political-analyst Cynthia Farahat as main speakers.

"We are witnessing a revolution from a Muslim population against its regime that is based on fanatic interpretation of Islam that is not organically part of the Muslim Brotherhood," said SADF Director Paulo Casaca in his opening remarks.

Casaca, who moderated the debate, said "the European Parliament has taken notice of the incredible amount of money that is being given to the front organization of the Muslim Brotherhood. ...The budget control committee (EU) is finally looking at it."

Tomas Zdechovsky is a Vice-President of the Budget Control Committee, and he has publicly declared his concern for the financial support provided by European institutions to front organisations connected with the Muslim's Brotherhood's network.

According to MEP Zdechovsky, both the European Parliament and the European Commission must wake up to the Islamic manipulation and infiltration of European society in general.

Despite numerous warnings and plenty of intelligence information, European Institutions continue to fund NGOs and various organisations directly or indirectly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood - and all of which undermine the humanistic and democratic values the EU is based on.

Since 2004, 79 billion euros have been provided by EU institutions to the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated organisations. It is crucial that to understand why - and how this works, according to SADF.



"The Muslim Brotherhood acts freely through a variety of NGOs, state agencies, and private agencies. Some are front organisations, some work directly with the Muslim Brotherhood - all of course claim to be independent from the Muslim Brotherhood," the Brussels-based think tank said.

The exerts at SADF argued the need for greater information sharing between security intelligence agencies, national and international, and EU agencies, as well as closer forms of integration and cooperation between EU institutions and national agencies - namely as regards border patrol and other forms of security management, including the control of cash flows.

In November 2020 Germany ended its funding to an organisation after a federal audit showed it undermined democratic institutions, and in 2021 the Netherlands' authorities did the same thing.

"It is necessary to fight against all forms of disinformation, and namely the masking of radical Islam in moderate and pro-democratic speech by seemingly beneficial civil-society agencies," the think tank said.

Within this aim, the European Parliamentarian mentioned the need to first cut funds, then ban these fanatic Islamist organisations.

Cynthia Farhat, who authored the recent best seller 'The Secret Apparatus: The Muslim Brotherhood's Industry of Death' clarified that the 'Secret Apparatus' expression is what the Muslim Brotherhood calls its own, overt terrorist wing. Her book intends to fill a void of information regarding this global warrior apparatus. Many people think such apparatus is a thing of the past, but that is not the case.

"The international Jihadi movement of which the Muslim Brotherhood is part can be said to have been born in its modern forms in the 1920s in Egypt. The goal is to create a global Islamic State ruled by Sharia Law; a Muslim Caliphate, to be imposed everywhere, the perpetual Jihad, to be fared everywhere," the SADF said in a statement.

Cynthia Farhat also stressed the strong links existing between the original Muslim Brotherhood and the fanatic islamist organisations that developed in both Iran and South Asia.

The conversation also focused on the manipulation of words and concepts through which the Muslim Brotherhood supremacist ideology is dressed in words of 'tolerance', 'inclusion', or 'mutual understanding'. (ANI)

