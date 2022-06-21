EU Foreign Ministers call for urgent humanitarian aid to countries affected by food crisis

Brussels [Belgium], June 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday approved conclusions on the Team Europe response to global food insecurity, calling on the European Commission and member countries to urgently increase commitments in humanitarian aid to nations affected by the food crisis the most.



"The Council calls on the Commission and the Member States to urgently increase commitments, using available tools, in humanitarian aid and short-term tailor-made support to the most vulnerable groups in affected countries and regions, in order to, in particular, support local production and access to food, including through a humanitarian-development-peace nexus approach," the Ministers said in conclusions after the council.

The Council also encouraged member countries to "continue facilitating the swift supply of key inputs for further production to Ukraine, notably fertilizers, animal feed, seeds and fuel." (ANI/Sputnik)

