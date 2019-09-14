Representative image
EU, Germany, UK, France urge Iran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 02:08 IST

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 14 (ANI): Germany, the UK and France along with the European Union has expressed concern over Iran action to reduce compliance with 2015 nuclear deal and urged Tehran to "refrain" from any further steps that are inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).
"France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative express their deep concern over Iran's announcements and actions in contradiction with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has confirmed in its extraordinary report of September, 8 that advanced centrifuges have been installed or are being installed in Natanz. France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative are deeply concerned by these activities," Sputnik quoted the joint statement.
"They continue to support the JCPoA and strongly urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPoA and to refrain from any further steps. They call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues," the statement read.
The JCPoA was signed in 2015. In the deal, the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France along with the EU decided to lifts sanctions against Iran in return of Tehran dismantling its nuclear program.
Iran, which is at the loggerhead with the west after US President Donald Trump announced to withdraw from the deal, had announced that it has started using more advanced centrifuges that could accelerate the development of an atomic weapon.
The action by Tehran was seen as the latest attempt to pressure European powers to salvage the deal.
"We have started lifting limitations on our research and development imposed by the deal," Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Iranian nuclear agency spokesman said. "It will include the development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges.
"The European parties to the deal should know that there is not much time left, and if there is some action to be taken [to rescue the nuclear agreement], it should be done quickly," he added.
It was the third time this year Iran had announced that steps to violate the limits under the deal.
Iran's move to enrich Uranium comes days after came a day after the US slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran's space agency, accusing it of disguising a ballistic missile programme. (ANI)

