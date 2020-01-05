EU invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East

Brussels [Belgium], Jan 5 (ANI): The European Union on Sunday invited the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif to Brussels in a bid to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East that have soared following the recent killing of Iran's most senior commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the offer to Mohammad Javad Zarif during a telephone call this weekend, said a press release cited by Al Jazeera.

"Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. Also discussed the importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security. I am committed to the role as coordinator," Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Twitter.

"Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," the statement read.

Days after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States in Iraq, Borrell called on Iran to "carefully consider any reaction" and invited Zarif to Brussels to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the preservation of a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Iran is observing three days of national mourning in the honour of Soleimani, who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has promised to exact "harsh revenge" for the targeted killing. (ANI)

