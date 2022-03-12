EU leaders adopts Versailles declaration on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Versailles [France], March 11 (ANI): European Union leaders adopted Versailles declaration on Russian aggression against Ukraine during the two-day meeting for bolstering defence capabilities, reducing energy dependencies and building a more robust economic base.

Two weeks ago Russia brought war back to Europe. Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability, read Versailles declaration by the heads of state or Government.

Russia and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held accountable for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects, added the declaration.

The EU leaders called for the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities to be ensured immediately with the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency and demand that Russia ceases its military action and withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally.

They commend the people of Ukraine for their courage in defending their country and our shared values of freedom and democracy.



"We will not leave them alone. The EU and its Member States will continue to provide coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support," read the declaration.

The leaders also said that Europe will offer temporary protection to all war refugees from Ukraine.

"We commend European countries, notably at the borders with Ukraine, for showing immense solidarity in hosting Ukrainian war refugees," read the declaration.

Meanwhile, the European Council acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine, as stated in the Association Agreement.

On February 28, 2022, exercising the right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny, the President of Ukraine submitted the application of Ukraine to become a member of the European Union.

The Council has acted swiftly and invited the Commission to submit its opinion on this application in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Treaties. Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family," said the declaration. (ANI)

