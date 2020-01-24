EU officials signs off Brexit agreement

Brussels, [Belgium], Jan 24 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the Brexit agreement">Brexit agreement on Friday, paving a way for his "ramification" by the European Parliament.

".@eucopresident Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The European Parliament is expected to vote to ratify the agreement on January 29. The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the union on or before 31 January, following which there will be a transition period during which little is expected to change for 11 months.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill finally became a Law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Bill was approved by the UK Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords backed down on the amendments that it had tried to secure earlier in the week. (ANI)

