EU Parliamentarians back PM Modi's efforts in acting against cross-border terrorism

Geneva [Switzerland], Mar 3 (ANI): Members of the European Parliament have backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in defeating cross-border terrorism, and rejected Pakistan's narrative on the Kashmir issue following the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

The discussion in this regard took place at an event held at Geneva Press Club on Monday to discuss and assess the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Gianna Gancia, a member of the European Parliament, criticised Pakistan for portraying a picture of crisis in Kashmir on the international platforms.

Nathan Gill, a former member of the European Parliament and member of the Brexit party of Britain stated, "What right has Pakistan to discuss the internal affairs of India on International fora? No one makes hue and cry when France fight radical terrorism but creates so much panic and tension when India does something which is solely and wholly an Internal matter of India."

Tehmeena Syed, a Women Rights activist from Kashmir came out as a true voice of Kashmir and said, "I'm coming from a world which is known as paradise."

She further added that this "paradise" was destroyed by the insurgencies and terrorist incidents, and "the abrogation of Article 370 was undeniable need of the hour to get rid of cross-border terrorism and insurgencies in Kashmir".

Brian Toll, Expert on South Asia from European Commission and Paulo Casaca, Executive Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, said that after the decades of ongoing instability and terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on 5th August to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

President of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, supported India's bold decision on taking action against the factors that destabilise J-K and applauded India for removing such an Article from the Constitution which helped Pakistan in spreading its fangs across the entire region. (ANI)

