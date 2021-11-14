EU policy chief Borrell says wall unlikely to settle migration crisis at Polish-Belarusian border

Madrid [Spain], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview on Sunday that the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border cannot be resolved with a wall.



Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have been urging the European Union to fund the construction of a wall at the Belarusian border as large groups of migrants have been gathering at the border with the EU in hope to cross over.

"Nowadays, there are more walls in Europe than in the epoch of the Berlin Wall. But migration problems will not be solved with them," Borrell told the France24 broadcaster.

Within the past few weeks, thousands of migrants including women and children willing to enter the EU have arrived at the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland boosted border guard and deployed the military to the border region, accusing Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. However, Belarus refuses all the allegations. (ANI/Sputnik)

