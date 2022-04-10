EU top diplomat calls for military resolution of Ukrainian conflict

Brussels [Belgium], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict will end on the battlefield and pledged additional 500 million euro (USD 543 million) from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to Kyiv.

"This war will be won on the battlefield. Additional EUR500 million from the #EPF are underway. Weapon deliveries will be tailored to Ukrainian needs," Borrell said on Twitter.

He suggested that the EU also increases sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the energy sector.



"On Monday, I am convening an EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss next steps," Borrell said.

On Friday, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in order to assess the situation and exchange views with the Ukrainian leadership. The delegation also visited the town of Bucha, where the Kiev regime had staged a provocation against the Russian military.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognising the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

