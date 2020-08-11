EU urges independent inquiry into cause of Beirut explosion

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday urged an independent investigation into the cause of the deadly explosion that rocked the city of Beirut and inflicted heavy casualties last Tuesday.

"What struck me most yesterday was the need for confidence, the need for trust, and the need to know the truth," Michel addressed the international conference on assistance and support to Beirut. He visited the Lebanese capital and toured the devastated site in person on Saturday.

"The people in Lebanon want to know the truth, they deserve transparency and justice. An independent and credible inquiry into the cause of this tragedy is therefore crucial," said Michel.

He also mentioned the EU's assistance. The bloc offered 33 million Euros (38.9 million US dollars) as an initial aid and pledged on Sunday an additional amount of 30 million Euros to address the urgent needs.

Over 250 rescuers from the EU member states have been on the ground, plus tons of emergency supplies made available, he noted. (Xinhua/ANI)

