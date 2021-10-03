EU weighs sending military training mission to Ukraine

Berlin [Germany], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is considering a Ukrainian military training mission after the eastern European nation asked for an allied military presence on its border with Russia, German media reported Sunday.



An EU working document, seen by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, mentions an EU Military Advisory and Training Mission Ukraine for Ukrainian officers.

The internal document justifies sending military personnel to Ukraine by Russia's "ongoing military activities." Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers reportedly asked for the training program in July in a letter addressed to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Russia denied claims by Ukraine and its Western allies that it amassed troops on its western border in spring to invade Ukraine. A Russian presidential spokesperson said in April that Russia was free to move military personnel anywhere within its borders. (ANI/Sputnik)

