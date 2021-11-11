EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.



"The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko. We will make a decision on this at the foreign ministers' council in Brussels on Monday. Sanctions will be imposed on individuals and companies engaged in targeted smuggling all over the world. Further options are being discussed, for example, the expansion of existing sanctions, primarily the so-called sectoral sanctions, that is, economic ones," Maas told the German parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

