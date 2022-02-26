EU will put forward UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces: Ambassador Astuto

Brussels [Belgium], February 26 (ANI): Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan on Saturday said that the EU will put forward a UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces amid tension between Kiev and Moscow.

"We will put forward a UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces," Ugo Astuto said in a Tweet.

On Friday, the Ambassador has said that heads of Mission of the EU and its Member States stand in solidarity with the Ukraine Ambassador and condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" military operation.

"Heads of Mission of the EU and its Member States stand in solidarity with #Ukraine Ambassador. EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's unprovoked and unjustified military attack. EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine and its people," Ugo Astuto Tweeted.

Meanwhile, as many as fifty counties have issued a joint statement saying that Russia "abused" its veto power by blocking a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Russian military action in Ukraine.

This comes after Russia on Friday vetoed a draft UN resolution on Ukraine.

The joint statement, which was read aloud by the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said this resolution was "vital and straightforward."



"Fundamentally, it was about whether the countries on the Security Council - charged with maintaining international peace and security - believe in upholding the UN Charter," the statement said.



Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, the signatories said that Russia's action amounts to "violation of the UN Charter."

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kiev were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks. (ANI)

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

