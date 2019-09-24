European experts speaking at an event titled “Terrorism Financing in South Asia” organised in Geneva on Tuesday.
European experts speaking at an event titled “Terrorism Financing in South Asia” organised in Geneva on Tuesday.

European experts express concern over terror financing in South Asia

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:21 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): European experts on Tuesday expressed concern over terror financing by state and non-state actors in South Asia, especially from Pakistan, and its global consequences.
The experts were speaking at a seminar titled "Terrorism Financing in South Asia" organised by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) on the sidelines of the United Nations 42nd Session of Human Rights Council here.
Paul Stott, a research fellow at Henry Jackson Society, laid emphasis on how money is flowing from South Asia, particularly Pakistan, to Europe and then used for terrorist activities in India.
He said Pakistan may face blacklisting from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) -- a global watchdog of terror financing -- if it fails to take action against terrorist outfits based in its territory.
Stott said, "Pakistan has had a real problem on this issue and it was always going to be one of the challenges Imran Khan would face. It's a question for international authorities, I think, to try and deal with Pakistan. So, I think, it probably does need to move from grey list to the blacklist."
He said, "There is a list of terrorist actors on Pakistani territory who really do need to be prosecuted properly and Pakistan owes to India for trial. And that can't come soon enough really but it is for countries dealing with Pakistan in the international arena and indeed for big NGOs like the United Nations. We do need action now."
Malaiz Daud, former Chief of Staff of Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and a scholar of Berghof Foundation, said, "The insurgency would not be at the level it is without terrorism financing. Right from the onset of insurgency, you have the Taliban, who are basically madrasa students and these madrasas have financial support not only from the Gulf states but also collect small donations."
He remarked, "From there it started, and now, they are involved in criminal activities and all their operations are funded. They carry out spectacular attacks not only in cities but frontier wars in rural areas."
Daud added, "They call themselves as strategic assets of Pakistan. Pakistan is the main sponsor of terrorist activities in Afghanistan."
Other experts in the panel, Dorothee Vandamme of the University of Louvain and Mathew Garrod from the University of Sussex, also termed terror financing from South Asia as a major concern for security and peace in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:07 IST

Piyush Goyal in New York for trade talks: Sources

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal is in New York for the trade talks between India and the United States, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:24 IST

UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's decision to suspend...

London [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was "unlawful."

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:06 IST

Pak Army terms Gen Rawat's statement on Balakot 'irresponsible'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan army on Tuesday termed Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat's remarks on Balakot as "irresponsible".

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:57 IST

8 newborn babies killed in fire in Algeria's Hospital

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 24 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 8 newborn babies died in a blaze at a children's hospital in the Algerian province of El Oued, Algerian Civil Defense reported on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:56 IST

Pak Army terms Bipin Rawat's statement on Balakot 'irresponsible'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Tuesday termed Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat's recent remarks on Balakot "irresponsible."

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:48 IST

Pakistan has no credential to talk about Kashmir at UN: Shaukat Ali

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan has no credential to talk about Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said Shaukat Ali, Chairman of United Kashmir Peoples National Party, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:34 IST

Pak rejects Army Chief's statement that Balakot terror camp reactivated

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's statement that Islamabad has recently reactivated the terror camp in Balakot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:34 IST

Hong Kong to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations due to...

Hong Kong, Sept 24 (ANI): Hong Kong is set to tone down Chinese National Day celebrations to avoid potentially chaotic disruptions by anti-government protesters in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:34 IST

Trump orders to freeze military aid to Ukraine due to corruption...

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 24 (ANI): President Donald Trump has ordered his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to suspend the military aid to Ukraine due to high levels of corruption in the country, senior administration officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:27 IST

Indonesia's president postpones vote to criminalise sex outside marriage

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 24 (ANI): Following the outcry from human rights groups worldwide, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has postponed a vote that could have criminalized consensual extramarital sex and effectively outlawed same-sex relations in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:55 IST

UK's CAA plans to repatriate over 16,500 travellers affected by...

London [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): The UK Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said it planned to repatriate more than 16,500 travellers who have been affected by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:28 IST

3,300 civilians killed in Afghan conflict in 12 months: Public...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 24 (ANI): Conflict related violence in Afghanistan in the past 12 months has claimed the lives of over 3,300 civilians and wounded 14,600 others, Afghan Ministry of Public Health said on Monday.

Read More
iocl