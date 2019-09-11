European experts support India's move on Kashmir

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): The scrapping of Article 370 is India's internal matter and the move would create more economic opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the long run, experts from Europe said on Wednesday.

"The scrapping of Article 370 is actually about giving more economic opportunities to the people in Kashmir, according to the government. Let's us hope it works," Brian Toll, the former director of European Commission, told ANI.

Toll called upon Pakistan to resolve its dispute on the Kashmir issue bilaterally with India instead of peddling its narrative at the United Nations or any other international platforms.

"The United Nations Security Council ... has said that Pakistan is an aggressor and an occupier of the land in Kashmir. It would be interesting to have the opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality behind the (abrogation of Article 370) because that would make the politics more informed," he said.

Pakistan has found itself isolated on the Kashmir issue after being snubbed at the United Nations as well as by the countries like the United States, France, and Russia. India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" - a stance that has been backed by a majority of SAARC countries as well.

Speaking on the effect of the scraping of Article 370 on Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Toll said: "Gilgit Baltistan is technically a part of India. Therefore, it's another area that needs to have opportunities for economic development. It needs to have its people represented in relevant political parties."

Henri Molosse, Chairman of Brussels based think tank Vocal Europe, said that the scrapping of Article 370 was necessary "when you consider the recent terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. This decision will improve the security situation in the region. Since the move was taken, there has been no major incident in Kashmir."

Senge H Sering, Director of the Institute of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, said that Pakistan, which acts as an attorney for the people of Kashmir, persecutes activists who raise voice against the dire human rights situation in the PoK. (ANI)

