European Parliament overwhelming approves UK withdrawal agreement

Brussels [Belgium], Jan 30 (ANI): The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved Britain's departure terms from the EU in a 621-49 vote with 13 abstentions.

In a historic moment, the Parliament on Wednesday stood in unison -- after the result of the voting was announced -- to bid farewell to the United Kingdom, and sang Auld Lang Syne, a Scottish song traditionally used to mark farewells.

"The European Parliament has voted, it has given its consent with an overwhelming majority to the withdrawal agreement and now it is Council tomorrow that has to give its final approval in order to wrap up the necessary formalities so that the UK can withdraw from the EU on midnight on Friday, January 31," David Sassoli, the Parliament's president, said, as cited by Sputnik.

The withdrawal agreement will now be voted on by the European Council on Thursday. If approved, Britain will officially leave the European Union on the midnight of Friday. (ANI)

