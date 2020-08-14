European Parliamentarians greet PM Modi on eve of India's 74th Independence Day

Brussels [Belgium], August 14 (ANI): The Members of the European Parliament have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India on the eve of its 74th Independence Day.

Member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani said in his message, "I would like to extend my deepest and warmest regards to Prime Minister Modi on this August occasion of the Independence Day. It is a pleasure to see India excel under your dynamic leadership at a time like this when the world is fighting against COVID-19. You have shown great resolve to withstand the pressure and successfully steered India to a better tomorrow."

He added, "We wish to see other world leaders take inspiration to you."

Richard Henry Czarnecki, a Polish politician and Member of the European Parliament from Poland said, "With immense pleasure and joy, I would like to extend hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day of India. With six years in office, you have given India a new direction. New amplitude in terms of development brought peace in Kashmir Valley, courageously helped the nation fight COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister, my good wishes are always with you."

Fulvio Martusciello, an Italian politician and a member of the European Parliament since 2014 said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day. We have observed in your charismatic leadership over the past few years. It will be hard to say that India has never seen a Prime Minister before who is so engrossed in making the nation develop not only in terms of infrastructure but in all spheres equally."

He added, "You have nurtured new hopes in the youth of Kashmir as well. I wish you good health from the bottom of my heart."

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years.

The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)