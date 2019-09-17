International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) organised an event in Geneva during the 42nd session of Human Rights Council.
International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) organised an event in Geneva during the 42nd session of Human Rights Council.

Experts raise human rights violations by China in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:31 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): Experts and human rights activists have come down hard against Beijing for gross human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
Speaking at an event titled "Rule is Law" or "Rule by Law" - Criminalisation of Dissent in China, experts said that the Communist Party of China uses country's stringent laws, not to ensure justice but to maintain state power.
The event was organised by the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) and held during the 42nd session of Human Rights Council.
Speaking to ANI, Padma Dolmam, a member of the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, said that most of the Tibetans who are charged for advocating 'splitism' are, in truth, mostly advocating for their language, culture, and religion.
"In Tibet and Hong Kong, the Chinese government has started to use language of splitism, separatism, terrorism, and extremism, and criminalising Tibetans for that. Being a splitist in China is one of the highest crimes under the constitution, but most of the Tibetans who are being charged for these crimes truly advocate for their language or want to save the Tibetan environment, and they want to practice Buddhism," she said.
The ISHR called on the United Nations to address the issue. "The last time a UN expert went to Tibet was in 2005. It has been 14 years. We need access to Tibet and we need member states to talk publicly about the event."
Experts said that the Chinese government's human rights record is no longer an issue limited to its borders. The government has actively used laws and practices to detain and make foreign nationals disappear, restrict access to information overseas, embolden its law enforcement outside Chinese borders, and impede public participation, sustainable development and transparency in third countries where China has political and economic interests. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:33 IST

Death toll in suicide attack at Ghani Campaign reaches 26

Parwan (Kabul), [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a suicide attack on Tuesday morning at the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani campaign rally in the central province of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 26 and 42 are reported to be injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:43 IST

India, US to address 'sharper edges' of their relations in not...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Referring to the recent trade differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India and the US would address the 'sharper edges' of their relations in a not so distant future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:10 IST

Another blast hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): A blast occurred near US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed, 10 injured in suicide attack in Parwan

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): At least eight people have been killed and 10 suffered injuries following a suicide attack at President Ashraf Ghani election campaign rally in Parwan district of Parwan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:50 IST

Deprived of citizenship, 2.6 million Pak don't have social,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 2.6 million women living in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not possess a National Identity Card (NIC), rendering them ineligible to vote and restricting their ability to play a role in the political, social and economic progr

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:39 IST

Snap polls underway in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 6.3 million Israelis are expected to come out to vote in the first snap polls which are currently underway across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rules out talks with US

Tehran [Iran], Sept 17 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Tuesday said that Iran will not hold talks with Washington on any level until it 'changes its behaviour' and returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:33 IST

Nepal: 7 choppers made emergency landing due to bad weather

Kathmandu (Nepal), Sept 17 (ANI): At least seven private choppers had to make emergency landings in Kavre and Sindhuli District of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon due to adverse weather condition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:19 IST

Minor girl abducted, gang-raped in Pakistan's Punjab province

Punjab [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In yet another case highlighting the lack of safety for women and children in Pakistan, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by five influential men in Chak district here, the police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:37 IST

Blast hits President Ghani's campaign gathering in Central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:28 IST

Chinese envoy wishes Modi on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes Modi on his 69th birthday

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Read More
iocl