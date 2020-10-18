Farewell ceremony for French teacher to take place on Wednesday

Paris [France], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The farewell ceremony for the murdered French history teacher will take place on Wednesday, national broadcaster BFMTV reported Saturday citing government sources.

The information was later confirmed to the channel by education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.



The time and location for the ceremony have not yet been determined. It will be organized in consultation with the victim's family, BFMTV reported.

Reports emerged on Friday night that the teacher was decapitated in the outskirts of Paris. Police chased down and shot to death the main suspect, a Moscow-born Chechen teenager.

The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students. (ANI/Sputnik)

