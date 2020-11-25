Father Christmas will deliver presents this Christmas, Boris Johnson assures children

London [UK], November 25 (ANI): In reply to a letter from an 8-year-old child, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday assured children across the country that "Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas. I have put in a call to the North Pole."

"I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas," Johnson tweeted.

In his tweet, the UK PM shared a picture of a hand-written letter by an 8-year-old child named Monti who said: "I am 8-years-old and I was wondering if you and the government had thought about Santa coming this Christmas."

"If we leave hand sanitiser by the cookies can he come? Or will he wash his hands? I understand you are very busy but can you and the scientist please talk about this," Monti further wrote in a letter.



Johnson also posted his reply to the letter, saying: "Dear Monti, many thanks for your letter which raises the important question of whether Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year in spite of coronavirus."

Reiterating that millions of other children were asking the same thing, he said: "Just to make sure, I have put in a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as Rudolph and all of the other reindeer."

He said that provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there will be no risks to her (Monti's) health or his."

"Leaving hand sanitiser by the cookies is an excellent idea to help prevent the spread of the virus, and using it yourself, and washing your hands regularly, is exactly the kind of thing which will get you and your friends on the nice list."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has reached 1,542,623, over 55,935 deaths, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Wednesday. (ANI)

