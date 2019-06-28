Free Balochistan Movement activists protesting outside British Parliament
Free Balochistan Movement activists protesting outside British Parliament

FBM protests outside British Parliament against Iran, Pak atrocities

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:41 IST

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has organised a protest in front of the British Parliament to highlight the Iranian and Pakistani state atrocities against Baloch people.
A large number of FBM activists on Wednesday including women, children and other Baloch from across the UK took part in FBM demonstration to show their support to people of Balochistan.
The protesters strongly condemned Iran and Pakistan for abducting and killing innocent Baloch on both sides of the artificial border. "The Baloch struggle for their freedom is peaceful, democratic and according to international laws, but Iran and Pakistan are two religious monsters who have no respect and value for UN conventions and international laws," said a protestor.
The demonstrators have said that both states are involved in crimes against humanity in Balochistan and promoting international terrorism against other nations in the name of religion.
The FBM representatives and other speakers urged the UK, UN and rest of the international community to take notice of Baloch genocide and held Iran and Pakistan accountable for their atrocities in Balochistan. (ANI)

