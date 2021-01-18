Finland not yet going to open borders for tourists, says Interior Ministry

Helsinki [Finland], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Finland is not going to open its borders for tourists in the near future, as the government is set to introduce some new coronavirus-related entry restrictions on Friday, Eriikka Koistinen, a spokeswoman for the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, told Sputnik.



"Finland will definitely not open for tourism in the near future. On the contrary, the government plans to make a decision on new restrictions on Finland entry this Friday. Only necessary business trips and cargo transportation are allowed," Koistinen noted.

The restrictions that are currently in place remain in force through February 9. (ANI/Sputnik)

