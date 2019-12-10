Finland's Parliament approves world's youngest Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Helsinki [Finland], Dec 10 (ANI): Finland's Parliament on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sanna Marin as the country's new Prime Minister, paving way for the 34-year old to become world's youngest head of the government.

Ninety-nine legislators supported Marin's candidacy, while seventy lawmakers voted against her, reported Sputnik.

At 34, Marin is a year younger than Ukraine's 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk and two years younger than Finland's long-time Centre Party leader Esko Aho, who became Finland's Prime Minister in 1991 at the age of 36.

Marin has been serving as the country's Minister of Transport and Communications since June. She also led the Social Democratic party during Rinne's extended sick leave last winter. (ANI)

