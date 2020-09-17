Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties

Helsinki [Finland], September 17 (ANI): Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is "more potential" to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well being," read a letter from the Finnish Prime Minister dated September 15.

Marin further said that in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, international cooperation is needed "now more than ever" adding that there "is more potential to deepen" the bilateral relations between the two countries and both nations are "staunch supporters of a rules-based international order".



"We are facing challenging times. I strongly believe that we will all come out stronger from the crisis. The pandemic has clearly shown that national measures are not enough. We need international cooperation now more than ever. There is much potential to deepen even further the bilateral relations between India and Finland. We have just celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. At the global level and within the multilateral system, our nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order," she added

In wake of the India-EU Summit in July, Marin called the relation between India and the Union as "very promising" adding that there is an opportunity to turn the "good spirits and broad array of deliverables" from the summit into action.

"Finland is an active member of the European Union. The relations between the EU and India look very promising in the light of the productive 15" EU India Summit held on 15 July 2020. We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action," she said. (ANI)

