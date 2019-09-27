Representative
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in France

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:06 IST

Rouen [France], Sept 27 (ANI): A massive blaze broke out at a chemical factory here on Tuesday morning with around 130 firefighters present at the spot and trying to douse the fire.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Police said that the fire occurred at around 2:40 am (local time) at Lubrizol plant with the massive blaze sending plumes of smoke into the air, leading to potential health hazards, CNN reported.
According to local authorities, school and nurseries in 13 nearby towns have been shut down and police have warned residents living in the affected area to limit their movements.
People expressed concerns over an oil residue being found on vehicles and streets of the city after the fire broke out. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

Saudi Arabia to announce visa schemes to boost tourism,...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sep 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Friday will announce new visa schemes for 49 countries across the globe as part of its efforts to boost the Kingdom's tourism sector.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

'Great friend of India': Kovind, Modi express grief over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former French president Jacques Chirac, who passed away at the age of 86, after a long illness.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:42 IST

US sanctions Cuba's Raul Castro for supporting Maduro regime in Venezuela

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions on Cuba's Raul Castro, along with his children, for supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:37 IST

'Palestine to terminate all deals if Israel goes ahead with West...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if the latter went ahead with its plans to annex the West Bank.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:24 IST

Whistleblower of Trump's Ukraine scandal is CIA officer

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The whistleblower, who divulged that President Donald Trump had sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up, is a CIA official who was detailed to work at the White House at one point.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:12 IST

75 people wounded due to fresh aftershocks in PoK

Mirpur [PoK], Sept 27 (ANI): Two days after a strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), fresh aftershocks jolted the cities of Mirpur and Jhelum in the region on Thursday, injuring at least 75 people.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:58 IST

New York: Jaishankar meets foreign diplomats on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met diplomats from several countries on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:56 IST

Iran is using advanced centrifuges in breach of nuclear deal: IAEA

Moscow [Russia], Sep 27 (ANI): Yet again breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, Iran has started enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday (local time).



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:05 IST

India, Japan, US hold talks on maritime security, connectivity...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): India, Japan and the United States on Thursday (local time) held talks on maritime security and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:41 IST

Trump administration bans Iranian elites from entering US

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 27 (ANI): The Trump administration on Thursday banned all members of the Iranian regime and their families from entering the United States, the latest in a series of crackdowns on Tehran from President Donald Trump.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:30 IST

PM Modi meets Cyprus President in New York

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.



Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:19 IST

BRICS pushes for early adoption of Comprehensive Convention on...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations on Thursday stressed on the need for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) during their annual meeting on the margins of the 74th session


