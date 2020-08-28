Fire breaks out in a data storage centre in London

London [UK], Aug 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a data storage centre on Thursday morning in London's Greenwich View Place in the Isle of Dogs.

"Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire on Greenwich View Place in the Isle Of Dogs," tweeted the London Fire Brigade.

A small part of the supply room on the third floor was damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

"The fire in the #IsleOfDogs is now under control. A small part of a supply room in a data storage centre was damaged by fire. There are no reports of any injuries," the fire brigade further tweeted. (ANI)

