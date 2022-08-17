Fire breaks out under railway arches in Union Street in London

London [UK], August 17 (ANI): A fire broke out under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark on Wednesday morning, according to London Fire Brigade.

Footage posted on social media showed a major emergency services response in the Southwark area and a thick column of smoke rising over the capital.

In the statement today, London Fire Brigade said that they got calls about the incident at around 9:30 am local time and sent as many as 70 firefighters and ten fire engines to contain the fire that apparently started at a commercial property located under the Underground's railway arches.



"The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated," Station Commander Wayne Johnson stated.

Firefighters asked people working and living near the source of the fire to close their windows due to heavy smoke coming from the scene, and requested that others avoid the area around Southwark.

However, the cause of the fire is not known yet. (ANI)

