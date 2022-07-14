Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island of Samos, 2 dead

Athens [Greece], July 14 (ANI): Two members of a helicopter crew battling a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos died when it crashed into the sea on Wednesday, reported Al Arabiya citing local authorities.

The helicopter was a Soviet-era Mi-8 that was leased for firefighting operations from Ukraine, took off from Samos at 4:39 p.m. and crashed off the island at 5:55 p.m.

As per the investigating authorities, a Romanian national and a Greek officer died while two Moldovan nationals survived the tragic crash.

Nine vessels, five from the Coast Guard, two from the army and two private, as well as a helicopter, took part in the rescue operation, the authorities said.



All the island's 27 firefighters along with four planes and a helicopter were fighting the blaze in a forested area on Samos, which lies close to the Turkish coast, Al Arabiya reported.

The flames were being fanned by high winds, the Fire Service further said in a statement.

Deteriorating weather conditions due to excessive increase in global warming, lack of humidity, and dry winds have become a major reason for increasing incidents of forest fires around the globe.

All these factors increase the risk of wildfire. (ANI)

