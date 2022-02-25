First batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing: MEA

Kiev [Ukraine], February 25 (ANI): The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via Suceava border crossing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

Bagchi also said that the Indian team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India.

Earlier in the day, the Embassy of India in Kyiv said that more than 470 Indian students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border, amid escalating tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

"Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland," India in Ukraine Tweeted.

The Indian Embassy also informed that the massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Kyiv, Embassy of India, representing India in Hungary and Bosnia, Embassy of India, Bucharest accredited to Romania, and Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland.

"This massive evacuation operation was organized through the joint efforts of @MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine @IndiaInHungary @eoiromania @IndiainPoland. Preparations are underway for continued movements," it said in another Tweet.

Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory informing stranded Indian citizens that the government is working to evacuate them through Romania and Hungary.

In addition to the Control Rooms in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and the Embassy of India in Kyiv, the presence of MEA Teams have been expanded in western Ukraine and its neighbouring border regions to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, as per the MEA statement today.



MEA Control Room 1800118797 (Toll free), +91 1123012113, +91 1123014104, +91 1123017905, +91 11 23088124 (Fax).

The contacts numbers of Embassy of India in Ukraine, Kyiv are: +380 997300428, +380 997300483, +380 933980327, +380 635917881 and +380 935046170.

While contact numbers of Camp Office in Lviv, Ukraine are +380 679335064 and +48 881551273.

MEA Team in Poland: Shehyni-Medyka border crossing (for pedestrians / using public transport) +48 575 762 557, +48 660 460 814.

Team in Poland: Krakowiec border crossing (for personal cars): +48 575 467 147

Team in Hungary: Zahony / Kpp Tysa border crossing: +36 305199944, +36 308644597, +36 302286566 Whatsapp: +91 7395983990, +36 308644597, +91 8950493059

Team in Slovak Republic: Vysne Nemecke border crossing, +421 908025212, +421 908458724



Team in Romania: Suceava border crossing: +40 731347728, +40 724382287, +40 763528454, +40 722220823

The Indian Embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option. (ANI)

