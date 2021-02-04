First case of South African coronavirus strain registered in Italy

Rome [Italy], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The first case of the South African strain of COVID-19 has been registered in Italy in the city of Varese (Lombardy region), the city health service said in a statement.



Infection with the strain was found in a man who recently arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport from Africa.

"Currently, the Varese Hospital is evaluating the first case of the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 observed in Italy," the service said.

The biological material will soon be sent for verification to the Italian National Institute of Health. (ANI/Sputnik)

