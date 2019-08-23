French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint interaction on Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint interaction on Thursday

First Rafale jet to reach India in Sept, confirms French President

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:59 IST

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the first Rafale aircraft will reach India by next month.
The remarks by the French President came after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chantilly, a historical town located about 50 kilometres north of Paris.
In September 2016, India had signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets, which will start arriving India from May next year, for over Euro 7.8 billion to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa will receive the first aircraft from the French authorities near the plane manufacturing plant in Bordeaux.
The officials said the Indian Rafale is far more advanced than the ones operating with the French Air Force and that is why the plane would continue to be used for training Indian pilots till May next year.
The Indian planes have been equipped with a lot of India specific enhancements, which have been fitted at a cost of around one billion euros.
During a joint interaction with the French President, Modi said, "We are happy that the first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month."
Though small batches of Indian pilots have already trained on the French Air Force planes, the Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till next year May for flying the Indian Rafales.
The Indian Air Force will deploy one each squadron of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in Bengal.
Defence industrial cooperation is one of the mainstays of the strategic partnership between India and France, said a statement issued after the joint interaction. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the implementation of agreements signed, particularly the delivery of the first Rafale combat aircraft from this year.
"They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defence industry field and extended their support to existing and upcoming partnerships between the defence companies of the two countries in the spirit of "Make in India" and for the mutual benefit of both countries," the statement said.
"Both sides noted with satisfaction that Indian MSMEs are increasingly becoming part of global supply chains of French Defence and Aerospace OEMs and reaffirmed to give further impetus to this trend. They welcomed the ongoing collaboration between aerospace and defence industrial associations of both countries, SIDM for India and GIFAS for France," it added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:37 IST

Discussion on Jaitapur nuclear project to come up later this...

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): President Emmanuel Macron here on Thursday (local time) said France and India will hold discussions on Jaitapur nuclear project by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:03 IST

India, France sign agreements on maritime awareness, skill development

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday signed an agreement on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Paris-based National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) for the establishment of a 'joint maritime domain awareness mission' to detect and tackle threats emanat

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:09 IST

India, France express commitment to freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday backed India getting a permanent seat in the UN Security Council as the two countries expressed their resolve towards freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific and said they were committed towards multilateralism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:55 IST

New Zealand Speaker babysitting an MP's newborn during debate...

Wellington [New Zealand], Aug 23 (ANI): Social media was flooded with love and praises for New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard after his photo of babysitting lawmaker Tamati Coffey's newborn son in Parliament amid a heated debate over rising fuel prices in the country went viral.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:30 IST

India, France condemn cross-border terrorism, joint statement...

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday condemned terrorism in all its manifestations saying it cannot be justified on any grounds whatsoever and called for halting cross-border movements of terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba which are b

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:29 IST

Kashmir issue between India and Pak, no 3rd party should...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron is of the view that no third party should intervene or incite violence in connection with the Kashmir issue, and it is for India and Pakistan to jointly resolve the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:26 IST

France reaffirms support to India on anti-terror front in...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday reaffirmed its support to India on anti-terror front in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack that killed around 40 security personnel in southern Kashmir on February 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:23 IST

Macron upholds bilateral solution on Kashmir during Modi's visit...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Stating that India and Pakistan will have to find a bilateral solution regarding the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday asserted that no third party should interfere or incite violence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:42 IST

Cheque bounce case: Court gives bail to BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Thursday granted bail to Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in connection with the cheque bounce case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:40 IST

Hope Modi's visit to France will establish new benchmarks, says...

Paris [France], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country and conversation with President Emmanuel Macron will establish new benchmarks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:40 IST

US deeply concerned over China's 'interference' in Vietnam's oil...

Washington [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The United States is deeply concerned that China is "continuing its interference" with Vietnam's longstanding oil and gas activities in Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claim, according to US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:37 IST

Yokohama city organises Pikachu event in collaboration with Pokemon

Yokohama [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): The 'Pikachu event' was organised in Yokohama recently. Pikachu is the most popular and beloved cartoon character among children.

Read More
iocl