First six planes with Russia's peacekeepers from CSTO forces arrive from Kazakhstan

Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The first six planes with Russian peacekeepers from the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) arrived at the Severny airfield in the Russian city of Ivanovo from Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.



"The first six planes with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived at the Severny airfield (Ivanovo city) from Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, after the landing of the last board, solemn events will be held on the airfield to meet Russian paratroopers who have professionally completed the tasks. At the end of the events, the personnel will begin to unload equipment for the departure to the point of permanent deployment. (ANI/Sputnik)

