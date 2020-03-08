Five killed by avalanche in central Austria

Vienna [Austria], Mar 08 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as five people were killed by an avalanche on the Hoher Dachstein mountain in central Austria, local media reported on Sunday.

Austria's Kurier newspaper reported, citing the head of the local rescue service, that the incident took place at about 9:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

According to preliminary police information, two of the victims are Czech nationals. Nationalities of other casualties are yet to be revealed.

The bodies were taken to the village of Hallstatt for identification. (Sputnik/ANI)

