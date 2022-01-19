Five killed in fire at Spanish retirement home

Madrid [Spain], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people were killed and several injured in a fire at a retirement home over the night to Wednesday in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, local media cited emergency services as saying.

According to local firefighters' tweet, the fire broke out at about 11:21 p.m. (2221 GMT) Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 70 residents.



Firefighters have found five deaths while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, the tweet said.

By the time the firefighters arrived at the residence, the fire was fully developed, affecting one wing of the building, Spanish news agency EFE reported, adding that the fire was contained around 1:20 a.m. (0020 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to local media, initial investigation showed that a short circuit in an oxygen unit might have caused the fire. (ANI/Xinhua)

