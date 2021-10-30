Five people killed in shootout in nightclub in Panama city

Panama City [Panama], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people were killed and six more were injured in a shootout between local gangs at a Panama City nightclub, national police reported.



"Unfortunate events took place this morning in the Espacio Panama night club, during which five people were killed and six were injured. The events were the result of a confrontation between criminal gangs," Ricaurte De La Espada, Panama national police commissioner, said on Twitter.

The police have already arrested two people and seized a car and weapons allegedly linked to the incident in the club, the commissioner added. (ANI/Sputnik)

