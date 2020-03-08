Florida reports its first 2 coronavirus deaths

Rome [Italy], Mar 8 (ANI): Two people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus died, health officials said.

According to the authorities, the cases mark the first US coronavirus deaths outside California and Washington, reported CNN.

"Both of the deceased in Florida, including one patient in their 70s, had recently returned from international trips. Their destinations were not publicly disclosed," officials said.

Earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had advised people over 60-years-old and those with severe chronic medical conditions to 'stay at home' as much as possible.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 101,927 coronavirus cases, over 80,800 of them in China. There have been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in China and 413 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China.

Over 90 countries have been affected by the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

