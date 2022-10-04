Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee agency prize

Geneva [Switzerland], October 4 (ANI): UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced on Tuesday that former German chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award for "political courage" and decisive action taken during her tenure to protect people forced to flee.

"NEWS: Former Federal Chancellor of Germany Dr. Angela Merkel is the global laureate of the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award," UNHCR said in a tweet.

"Dr. Angela Merkel is the 2022 #NansenAward global laureate for her political courage, compassion and decisive action as Federal Chancellor of Germany to protect people forced to flee," it added.

Highlighting Merkel's determination to protect asylum seekers and to stand up for human rights, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, by helping more than a million refugees to survive and rebuild, Merkel displayed great moral and political courage.

"Congratulations to Angela Merkel, former Chancellor of Germany, recipient of the 2022 #NansenAward. It recognizes her moral and political courage in helping more than a million refugees rebuild their lives, and her leadership in strengthening Germany's global humanitarian role," Grandi tweeted.



Besides Merkel, the UN agency said it will also honour four organizations and individuals from around the world who have gone above and beyond to protect refugees and other people forced to flee.

UNHCR Nansen Award 2022 regional award for Africa went to Mbera Fire Brigade, an all-volunteer firefighting group in Mauritania led by Ahmedou Ag Albohary.

The regional award for the Americas was given to Vicenta Gonzalez, a women's rights advocate and activist whose cacao cooperative in Costa Rica empowers local and asylum-seeking women.

Meikswe Myanmar, a humanitarian organization that assists communities in need, won the Nansen Award for Asia and the Pacific.

The winner for the Middle East and North Africa region was Dr. Nagham Hasan. She is a gynaecologist from Iraq who helps fellow Yazidi women who were forced into slavery by ISIS to recover from their trauma. (ANI)

