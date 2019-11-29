Former South Yorkshire police commander found not guilty in 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster

Preston [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): Former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 96 people in the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster.

Duckenfield (75), was the match commander in the FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest when a fatal crush led to the killing of 96 Liverpool supporters, the deadliest in British sporting history, CNN reported.

The jury of seven women and three men pronounced the not guilty verdict at the Preston Crown Court after almost 14 hours of arguments and after hearing more than six weeks of evidence.

This was the second time that Duckenfield has faced trial over the tragedy. A jury was unable to give out a judgment earlier this year.

Duckenfield, however, was not charged, in the death of the 96th fan, Tony Bland, who breathed his last in 1993.

Following the verdict, Duckenfield's solicitor Ian Lewis said, "David is, of course, relieved that the jury has found him not guilty, however, his thoughts and sympathies remain with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

"He understands the public interest in this case, but would ask that his privacy and that of his family is respected, and will not be commenting further," he added.

The jury had found the former secretary of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, Graham Mackrell, guilty on a separate charge of violating his safety during the first trial.

Mackrell, who was a safety officer for the club's Hillsborough ground at the time of the incident, was imposed a fine of 6,500 pounds (approx Rs 6 lakhs). (ANI)

