Representative image
Representative image

France: 3 killed, 1 injured in Ollioules shooting

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:48 IST

Ollioules [France], July 29 (ANI): At least three people were killed and one person wounded in a shooting in Ollioules commune of the Var department in southeastern France on Sunday evening.
The incident took place at a local petrol pump, reported Sputnik, citing the local media reports.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital.
According to the report, two tourists were among those killed. However, the nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.
"All means are being used to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the shooting">Ollioules shooting," Christophe Castaner, French Interior Minister, wrote on Twitter.
Police have initiated an investigation in the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:28 IST

Houthi says it targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drone attack

Sanaa [Yemen], July 29 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday night launched a fresh drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:10 IST

'Be careful and safe': Trump asks people as California food...

California [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to be "careful and safe" as shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California is still active and the shooter has not been apprehended yet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:14 IST

Gunfire breaks out at food festival in California, casualties feared

California [US], July 29 (ANI): Gunfire broke out at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon [local time], Al Jazeera reported. The shooting is still active according to reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:16 IST

US, Israel conduct successful Arrow 3 missile tests in Alaska

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): The United States and Israel on Sunday conducted a series of successful tests of their advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system in Alaska, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:14 IST

Pompeo says Tehran hasn't accepted his offer to speak directly...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday said that the Iranian regime has declined his offer to travel to the country and speak directly to its people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:21 IST

Trump rejects accusations of being a 'racist'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets during the weekend pushed back on accusations of instigating racism yet again after he took an aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district c

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:43 IST

65 killed by Boko Haram at funeral in North Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 29 (ANI): At least 65 people lost their lives after local terror group Boko Haram opened fire on a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno in the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:22 IST

Armed miners invade Amazon village in Brazil after killing...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 29 (ANI): Several dozen heavily armed miners dressed in military fatigues invaded an indigenous village in remote northern Brazil this week and fatally stabbed at least one of the community's leaders, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:05 IST

National intelligence chief Dan Coats to resign next month, tweets Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Sunday announced that Dan Coats, the director of US National Intelligence, is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Texas Republican Representative, John Ratcliffe, next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 03:25 IST

5 doctors killed in airstrike on Libya hospital

Tripoli [Libya], July 29 (ANI): At least five doctors lost their lives after an air raid by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) targeted a hospital in the southern outskirts of Libya's capital Tripoli, an official from the UN-recognised government of the war-ravaged country said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:58 IST

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul that targeted the office of Vice Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh and left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:35 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique, visits FADM military headquarters

Maputo [Mozambique], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the military headquarters of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM) following his arrival at Southern African country.

Read More
iocl