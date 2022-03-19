France commemorates 60 years of signing Evian Accords that ended Algerian war

Paris [France], March 19 (ANI): At an Elysee Palace ceremony on Saturday, France commemorated 60 years of the signing of the Evian Accords which ended the Algerian war and paved the way for Algeria's independence from France.



According to some experts, France and Algeria have had good ties for four decades. Luis Martinez, a Maghreb researcher at Sciences Po university in Paris said "Generally, despite appearances and criticism, there has been a stable, very balanced relationship."

Good ties between Algeria and France come despite the devastation caused by the eight-year war of independence that finally ended after the signing of the Evian accords on March 18, 1962, reported France 24.

As per the French historians, half a million civilians and combatants died - 400,000 of them Algerian - while the Algerian authorities believe some 1.5 million were killed. (ANI)

