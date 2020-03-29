France confirms 37,575 coronavirus cases

Paris [France], Mar 29 (Sputnik/ANI): France has confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection, up from 32,964 announced a day earlier, the French health agency said on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 2,314 after 319 people died from coronavirus-related complications in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

There are nearly 600,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world and the death toll has crossed 27,000. (Sputnik/ANI)

