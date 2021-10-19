France confirms departure of its ambassador from Minsk

Paris [Farnce], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste had returned to France on Sunday, following the unilateral decision of the Belarusian authorities demanding his departure.

According to the ministry, the French ambassador was asked to leave the country due to his "failure to present his credentials" to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The ministry warned that reciprocal measures have been taken and it had informed the Belarusian Embassy to France. (ANI/Xinhua)