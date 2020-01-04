France FM holds talks with Pompeo over development in Iraq after Soleimani's killing

Paris [France], Jan 4 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a telephonic conversation with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, following the latest developments in Iraq, specifically the actions undertaken overnight where Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed.

Jean-Yves Le Drian called on all parties involved in Iraq to show restraint and said that every effort must now be made to avoid further escalation of tensions and to facilitate de-escalation in order to preserve the stability of Iraq and region as a whole.

The foreign minister also underscored France's concern over the rise in tensions in the Middle East over the past several months, with a sudden escalation in Iraq in recent weeks.

"The priority must be to continue the actions of the International Coalition against Daesh, which is operating in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi authorities and in support of Iraqi security forces. The Coalition's continuity is essential to preserving the achievements of five years of combat against Daesh and guaranteeing a lasting victory against terrorism throughout the entire region," the minister added.

This statement comes at a backdrop of Washington's strike carried out near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

The US had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, Iran on Friday vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC. (ANI)

