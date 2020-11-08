France holds farewell ceremony for victims of Nice church terrorist attack

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): France on Saturday paid respects to the three victims of last week's terrorist attack in Nice.

As transmitted on French broadcaster LCI, an outdoor ceremony was held with the attendance of the victim's family members as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi.

All victims received posthumous National Medals of Recognition for Victims of Terrorism. A military orchestra performed the national anthem La Marseillaise.



"We know this enemy. He is not only famous, but we know his name: radical Islamism, a political ideology that disfigures the Muslim religion, distorting its texts, dogmas, commandments in order to impose his dominance through obscurantism and hatred," the French prime minister said.

The mayor of Nice stressed that it was necessary to "put an end to the threat and acts of barbarism."

The knife attack was perpetrated by a newly-arrived Tunisian migrant in the Notre Dame de Nice church on October 29. It came amid an escalating row over the depiction of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, which French President Emmanuel Macron defended. (ANI/Sputnik)

