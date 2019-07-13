Nicolas de La Villemarquél, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, India, Asia and Pacific, Naval Group said, “This is the latest generation submarine of the French Navy."
France launches first Barracuda-class nuclear attack submarine 'Suffren'

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Paris, [France], July 12 (ANI): France on Friday launched the first nuclear attack submarine of the Barracuda Class named 'Suffren' at the Naval Group facility in Cherbourg.
The boat, first in its class being built for French Navy, was launched by French President Emanuel Macron.
Nicolas de La Villemarquel, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, India, Asia and Pacific, Naval Group said, "This is the latest generation submarine of the French Navy. There will be six of them. They have the latest technology for the combat management system and also for stealth."
The nuclear submarines enjoy an edge over conventional submarines because they can stay underwater for a much longer period of time, thus making it difficult for the enemy to locate and hunt them.
French firm "Naval Group" is also manufacturing Scorpene-class submarines for the Indian Navy. A total of six boats are planned out of which one (INS Kalvari) has been commissioned. Three other submarines have been launched and are under various stages of trials.
The four submarines in the Scorpene class are - INS Kalvari, INS Karanj, INS Khanderi, and INS Vela.
Two other submarines are under various stages of construction. (ANI)

