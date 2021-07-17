France lifts restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, advises against travel from countries in 'red list'

Paris [France), July 17 (ANI): France on Saturday (local time) lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers but advised against travel from France to countries on the "red" list.

"Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer subject to restrictions to travel to or from France, whatever the country of departure. We nonetheless strongly advise against travel from France to countries on the "red" list," read travel advisory issued by France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The advisory said that Tunisia, Mozambique, Cuba and Indonesia have been added in the red list.



It said that non-vaccinated travellers arriving from Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece have to present a negative PCR or antigenic test taken less than 24 hours before departure.

Non-vaccinated travellers arriving from the UK must present upon boarding a negative PCR or antigenic test taken less than 24 hours before departure, said the ministry.

The measures will come into force from July 18. (ANI)

