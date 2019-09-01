France: One killed, 9 injured in knife attack near Lyon

Lyon [France], Sep 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in a knife attack at a subway station near the French city of Lyon on Saturday, local media reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm (local time) at the southeastern suburb of Villeurbanne, BFM TV reported, as cited by CNN.

A suspect has been taken into custody. The motive behind the attack is not yet ascertained.

No official comment has been made by the French authorities regarding the incident so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

