France planning to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

Paris [France], Jan 27 (ANI): After the United States and Japan, France is also planning to evacuate its citizens from the city of Wuhan which has been put under quarantine following deadly coronavirus outbreak.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that the citizens would be repatriated to France during the middle of the week and kept under observation for 14-day, Sputnik reported.

The coronavirus, which so far has claimed the lives of 80 people and sickened more than 2500 people, was originated from the Wuhan city of China.

Following the outbreak, China has imposed lockdown in the city. However, the virus has spread in many parts of the world including France, where three cases have been reported so far.

Many countries are screening travelers at airports from certain parts of China for symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, the United States has organised a special flight from Wuhan to San Francisco to relocate citizens and personnel stationed at the consulate in Wuhan.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japanese authorities were coordinating with China to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province. (ANI)

