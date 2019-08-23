 French President Emmanuel Macron during an interaction in Chantilly on Thursday  
France reaffirms support to India on anti-terror front in aftermath of Pulwama terror attack

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:26 IST

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday reaffirmed its support to India on anti-terror front in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack that killed around 40 security personnel in southern Kashmir on February 14.
"We have expressed our condolences for what happened in Pulwama on February 14. We will continue to work together on terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron said during an interaction after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India and France have worked closely to get JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist under the United Nations sanctions list especially after the Pulwama terror attack.
Following the dastardly attack, India had launched extensive diplomatic efforts to get Azhar designated as a global terrorist, which finally became a reality on May 1 when China lifted its technical hold on a proposal introduced by the US, the UK, and France in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council.
The remarks come when Modi is on a two-day state visit to France. Upon his arrival earlier today, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Macron and discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interests including terrorism, defence, technology and science.
The Prime Minister will also hold meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday.
On August 25-26, Modi will participate in the G7 Summit meetings as Biarritz Partner at the invitation of President Macron in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

