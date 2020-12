Paris [France] December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): France's health authorities on Saturday reported 17,565 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,460,555.



Meanwhile, 189 more deaths from the virus were registered, raising the death toll to 60,418.

The country now has the world's fifth-highest COVID-19 caseload, after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia. (ANI/Xinhua)